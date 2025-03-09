Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.63% from the company’s previous close.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $375.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Saia has a 52-week low of $358.90 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Saia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Saia by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Saia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.