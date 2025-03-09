San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 28% – Should You Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 2,387,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 657% from the average daily volume of 315,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The stock has a market cap of C$21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.43.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

