Sapient Capital LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Sapient Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $119,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

