Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.57.
Savaria Stock Performance
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.