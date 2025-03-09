Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.

Get Savaria alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.57.

View Our Latest Report on SIS

Savaria Stock Performance

Savaria Company Profile

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$17.30 on Friday. Savaria has a one year low of C$15.88 and a one year high of C$23.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.48.

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.