SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after purchasing an additional 174,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $398.73 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.00 and a 12-month high of $445.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.34 and its 200 day moving average is $399.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.