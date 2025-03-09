SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Life Time Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Life Time Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Life Time Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,650. This trade represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $29.13 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

