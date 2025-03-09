SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 441,001 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 200,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 378.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.37. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,461.30. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,540.96. The trade was a 16.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,830 shares of company stock worth $6,812,139. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

