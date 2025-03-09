SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

