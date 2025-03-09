SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,202 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.13 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

