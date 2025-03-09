SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 37.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIB. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

