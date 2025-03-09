SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,879 S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Separately, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.
S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.82.
S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
