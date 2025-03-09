SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,879 S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Get S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.82.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.