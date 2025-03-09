SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 649 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 649 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.08 and a 200-day moving average of $194.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.