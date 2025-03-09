SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $102,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $440.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

