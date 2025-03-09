SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $104,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HE. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $145,200,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 556,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE opened at $11.48 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

