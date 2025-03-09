SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $107,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,300,000 after buying an additional 401,180 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,038.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 277,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,803,000 after buying an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 95.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,708,000 after buying an additional 191,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,840,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 63.68%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

