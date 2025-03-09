SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $108,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in DHT by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 68,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.68.

Shares of DHT opened at $10.77 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

