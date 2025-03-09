SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $110,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.45%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

