SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $110,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 253.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $169,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
