SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $110,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 253.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $169,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.