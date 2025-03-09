SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $111,000 in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $583.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $76.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

