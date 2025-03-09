SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $112,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 709 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Natera by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Shares of NTRA opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $300,814.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,828.48. The trade was a 22.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,142 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,063.20. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,571 shares of company stock worth $48,322,810. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

