SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $113,000 in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MNOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
MediciNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
