SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $99,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 8,762.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,423,000 after acquiring an additional 656,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,705,000 after acquiring an additional 519,547 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 744,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,459,000 after acquiring an additional 172,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chord Energy by 721.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 128,047 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $190.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.42.

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

