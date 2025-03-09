SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $99,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 38.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after buying an additional 20,700,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 24.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $97,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $46.96 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

