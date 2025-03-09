SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $84,000 Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,703,432.80. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $1,302,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $849,653.55. This represents a 60.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,213. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

