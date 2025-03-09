SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $88,000 Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AEVA opened at $3.13 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $168.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

About Aeva Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $51,978.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,174. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

