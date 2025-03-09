SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after buying an additional 12,938,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,425,000 after buying an additional 1,916,851 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $52,607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,103,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,696,000 after buying an additional 915,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,322,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Griffin Securities cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,897,357.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,331,655.04. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger Stock Up 4.0 %
SLB stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.69.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.