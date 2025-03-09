SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 4,234.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,368,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 1,187,796 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,305,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 968,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CAN opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $357.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.39. Canaan Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

