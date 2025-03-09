SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

BRZU stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.46.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Brazilian companies. BRZU was launched on Apr 10, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

