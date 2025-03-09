SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,724 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TZA. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 423,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 227,185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of TZA stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

