SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 912 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Shares of TER opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

