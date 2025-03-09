SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $87,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $926,879,000 after purchasing an additional 423,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,921,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,781 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 24.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,453,000 after purchasing an additional 732,344 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,287,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $224,497,000 after buying an additional 383,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 25.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after buying an additional 651,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $41.70 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.