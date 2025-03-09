SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $89,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

