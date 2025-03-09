SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,865 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,482,000 after acquiring an additional 471,879 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,920,000 after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

