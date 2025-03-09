SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 3.10. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $100.06.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

