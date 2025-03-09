Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 176.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPRY. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,148,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,246.84. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Chakma sold 27,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $328,900.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,742.80. The trade was a 16.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $4,845,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,603,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,755 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 766.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 234,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 207,456 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

