Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.B. Fuller in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

FUL opened at $57.07 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.84 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 324,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 127,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

