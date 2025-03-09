Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of AXTA Q1 Earnings

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.
Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $41.65.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
