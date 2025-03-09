Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Forecast for GTLS Earnings

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $149.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.79. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

