Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells $377,665.20 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,155. The trade was a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Mark Lin sold 2,990 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $177,755.50.

On Friday, January 3rd, Mark Lin sold 1,359 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $88,538.85.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $401,934.36.

Shares of SMTC opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $79.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Semtech by 105.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

