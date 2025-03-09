Sen. John Boozman Buys Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on February 4th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 2/26/2025.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $199.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after buying an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock worth $23,871,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.