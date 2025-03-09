Sen. John Boozman Buys Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock on February 26th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) on 2/25/2025.

LITP stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.31% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

