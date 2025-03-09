Sen. John Boozman Sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund stock on February 26th.
Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) on 2/25/2025.
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.
About Senator Boozman
John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
