Sen. John Boozman Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock on February 26th.
Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 2/26/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) on 2/25/2025.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.58.
John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
