Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock on February 26th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) on 2/25/2025.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 179,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

