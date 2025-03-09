Sen. John Boozman Sells Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Restaurant Brands International stock on February 4th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 2/26/2025.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 3.2 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,339 shares of company stock worth $19,016,984. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 967.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,087,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,793,000 after buying an additional 985,615 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.