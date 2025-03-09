Sheila Margaret Colman Sells 14,500 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.40, for a total value of C$585,824.65.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Sheila Margaret Colman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total transaction of C$413,226.00.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 6.1 %

TSE:LUG opened at C$43.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.88. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$16.77 and a 1-year high of C$43.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUG shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUG

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.