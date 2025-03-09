Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TSE:SIA opened at C$15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.20. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.62 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.73%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

