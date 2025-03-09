Sight Sciences’ (SGHT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.60 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.52. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,819 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $72,471.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,676,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,574,886.52. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 63,014 shares of company stock valued at $197,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

