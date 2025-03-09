Silvaco Group’s (SVCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SVCO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Silvaco Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Silvaco Group has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVCO. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

