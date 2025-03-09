Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $956.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.50. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, Chairman David D. Smith bought 38,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $538,124.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 645,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,044,351.64. This represents a 6.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

